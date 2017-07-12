Clark County School District correct to enact gender indentity policies

I would like to suggest that Mr. Joecks find a way to learn more about this issue before criticizing the efforts of the school system.

Ronda Churchill/Las Vegas Review-Journal

I read with sadness Victor Joecks’ July 7 column in which he stated that the Clark County School District’s attempt to create guidelines for respectful treatment of gender-diverse students is the result, as the headline implied, of the “left’s attempts to alter reality.”

Mr. Joecks correctly described the anatomical differences between a male and female student, and gave some indication of other scientific chromosomal differences. That appears to be the extent of his understanding of this issue, and I question his authority to weigh in any further.

Respectful understanding and assuring of dignity and respect for these students is a concern of any society, and gender diversity is admittedly a new area for all of us to understand.

I would like to suggest that Mr. Joecks find a way to learn more about this issue before criticizing the efforts of the school system. This work is necessary not only for the welfare of the child, but for those who, like Mr. Joecks, are clearly uniformed about the fact that gender identify is not about “feelings.” It is also about a population that has rights to dignity and respect, and deserve the same protection that past civil rights discussions have ensured for populations that deserve equal protection under the law.