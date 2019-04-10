In response to your recent story about a shortage of bus drivers at the school district: A solution may be to divide all grades into three group pickups, using different time pickups for grade levels or areas. Classes would start for some students early and some later. This would allow drivers to have longer shifts and eliminate the need for so many drivers. This would also give the school district the ability to increase the wages for drivers.
Clark County School District has a bus driver shortage
A few scheduling reforms might help.
April 9, 2019 - 9:00 pm