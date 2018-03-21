Clark County School District opens can of worms by allowing gun walkouts

How will district officials react when the next group of students decides to stage a protest that is not dear to the hearts of school administrators?

The Clark County School District has opened a can of worms by granting students the right to hold political protests on school property during school hours. Make no mistake, the student activities for gun control were political protests.

I’m curious how district officials are going to react when the next group of students decides to stage a protest during school hours on a subject that is not dear to the hearts of school administrators. Do you suppose they are going to be supportive of a group of pro-life activists staging a protest of Planned Parenthood? Or how about students wanting to show support for the Second Amendment?

They would not be allowed to hold those protests and most certainly would be disciplined if they attempted to do so. That is in stark contrast to the encouragement given to the anti-gun protesters.