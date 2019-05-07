Clark County School District should get rid of buses

Las Vegas Review-Journal

Because Nevada’s schools are not receiving the promised tax money from the sale of recreational marijuana and remain on the lowest rungs of student performance, here is a suggestion for the Clark County School District: Get rid of school busing. It is an abysmally poorly run system, very difficult to staff and unnecessary.

Other cash-strapped districts have done away with busing, thus allowing them to utilize these funds for educators and students. Parents need to step up and make it their job to get their offspring to school, rather than making it the public’s responsibility.