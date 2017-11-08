Clark County School District should worry less about social engineering and more about academic results

It is not the responsibility of the school or the taxpayers to teach a child what bathroom to use. That’s the parent’s duty.

Ronda Churchill/Las Vegas Review-Journal

In response to the Saturday letter from School Board Trustee Carolyn Edwards about the Clark County School District’s student gender policies: Ms. Edwards seems to be going to great lengths to promote her gender diversity agenda. She seems to have never met a cause she didn’t like … except for improving student proficiency in classes.

This seems to currently be the pervasive movement in education — i.e. being involved in social engineering while ignoring the actual teaching of children. In her final closing sentence, Ms. Edwards stated “she has only one goal for students … to make sure they feel safe and respected.” Nothing in her statement alluded to teaching.

I say we leave social engineering outside the classroom and introduce the Three R’s. The reader has to only turn to page 1B of the RJ that same day to read Amelia Pak-Harvey’s column for proof that students are not being prepared to pass courses. Instead, they are left to complain about being forced to pass courses because they feel they’ve been cheated out of a diploma by a point.

Ms. Edwards should be ensuring that students know what score they need to pass a course and are taught how to attain that score. Whether the student passed the course falls on the student’s shoulders. It is not the responsibility of the school or the taxpayers to teach a child what bathroom to use. That’s the parent’s duty.