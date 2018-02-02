Clark County School District transgender policy is too liberal

Don’t let the district push this agenda through without a fight.

Ronda Churchill/Las Vegas Review-Journal

In response to Victor Joecks’ recent column on transgender boys in the girls’ locker room:

The Clark County School District is again holding meetings to implement new policies for transgender students. The district created a secretive transgender working group and stacked it with advocates of radical transgender ideology to decide if your daughter should be in the same locker room as a “boy.”

The working group has taken its cue from school districts in Los Angeles and New York state, both Democrat and very liberal.

Where are the women to defend girls’ sports teams? Girls’ sports are finally being taken seriously after years of being ignored. Letting boys who identify as girls compete against girls is wrong. Is age also just a number? With all the sexual harassment lawsuits popping up, having a boy in a girls’ locker room is a lawsuit just waiting to happen.

Don’t let the district push this agenda through without a fight. If members of the transgender community want us to listen to them, then they need to listen to us.