Clark County School District transgender policy should work to address everyone’s concerns

Is it difficult to appreciate why teen girls don’t wish to disrobe in front of a boy?

I’m aware of the transgender dressing room issues that are about to be dealt with in our schools. I wish I had answers to the problem, but I don’t. I read Chris Boyd’s recent letter to the Review-Journal on the subject. His attitude and approach exemplify, in my opinion, why this community and country are having so much difficulty with solving our problems.

Mr. Boyd addressed Victor Joecks’ recent column, which revealed a teenage girl’s fear of undressing in front of a transgender youth (boy). Mr. Boyd went on to state that he was “disgusted and outraged” with teen girls being uncomfortable with co-ed dressing rooms. He further pointed out that the only problem expressed regarding the arrangements was the girl’s own fears.

Mr. Boyd seems to dismiss the fear of the girls. Is it difficult to appreciate why teen girls don’t wish to disrobe in front of a boy with a penis?

This approach to problem-solving seems to be:

1) If we can, let’s ignore opinions of others with which we don’t agree.

2) Ram our viewpoint down the other person’s throats when possible.

3) Compromise when necessary, but only after first fighting over the matter.

Wouldn’t a better approach be to collaborate on the subject matter, work together and at least try to address everyone’s concerns?