Clark County School District tries to stop flow to charter schools

Brian Gaskill Henderson
May 31, 2018 - 9:00 pm
 

In your Sunday article “CCSD creates job to stem charter flow,” it appears someone on the district staff has already identified the problem and come up with several proposed fixes. If this expertise already exists, why create and fund a new position? Unfortunately, no mention is made of improving the product to be marketed. Thus, this implies the primary focus of the exercise is to stanch the flow of funds from the district to the charter schools. Reminds me of 1961, when the Soviet Union built the wall in Berlin to stop the East Germans from escaping to the West.

