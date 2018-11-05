Clark County School District will randomly search students

Ronda Churchill/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Being a good citizen and retired police officer, I believe in the Fourth Amendment (“CCSD policy opens divide”). When I was on the police force, our policy was that if we feared we might be in danger, we could do a “stop and frisk” search on a possible suspect for weapons only. Then, if we found a weapon, we would do a more comprehensive search. Anything we found — drugs, etc. — could be used against that person we were arresting.

In the case of the schools, a metal detector will find weapons and possible items that can be used with drugs. But the prime reason for the searches is to find weapons. I do not believe these searches should be used and held against the student if drugs and/or drug paraphernalia is found. Other things found should be handled on a case by case basis with the students. Use the searches for what they are meant for … to find weapons.