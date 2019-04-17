Clark County teachers deserve a living wage

A society that does not or will not raise the funds to pay its teachers a living wage is rapidly circling the big drain of history. For example, sports coaches, team owners and telemarketer scammers make millions of dollars while the people teaching the next generation of students the basic science and humanities skills needed to understand how to successfully take over the management of our society can barely put food on the table. Where else could all this lack of foresight lead except down the drain?

We are becoming a world-connected society, and I don’t think uneducated people are going to keep us safe and anywhere near the living standard we would like to have.