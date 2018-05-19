Clark County teachers put in many hours for their money

My wife works as a teacher in Clark County. She wakes up at 4:30 a.m. to complete reports her principal requires before leaving for work at 6 a.m.

Victor Joecks’ May 11 column, “How much CCSD teachers make will shock you,” was incorrectly headlined. The headline should have read, “How much CCSD teachers work will shock you.”

My wife works as a teacher in Clark County. She wakes up at 4:30 a.m. to complete reports her principal requires before leaving for work at 6 a.m. She gets home at 6 p.m. and starts grading papers till about 8 p.m. Anything as yet ungraded she does over the weekend.

I didn’t see any mention in Mr. Joecks’ column of the thousands of dollars that teachers have to pay out-of-pocket for school supplies, workbooks, lesson plans and even furniture such as bookshelves and storage cabinets. How about the 20 iPad chargers that we had to buy to replace the cheap aftermarket ones the school bought? Those cute little Mother’s Day projects that the kids brought home? Yeah, we pay for those. The same goes for Father’s Day, and every other holiday project that the kids bring home.