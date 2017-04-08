Clark County teachers, test scores and accountability

I found the April 2 letter to the editor from David Dunham both interesting and thought provoking.

Mr. Dunham spent considerable space decrying any possible use of student test scores as part of teacher evaluations.

However, he offered little in the way of a better standard.

If Mr. Dunham has a better or alternative method for assessing student knowledge in the subject he teaches, he should have made his case on that basis.

My experience in 43 years of work in the private sector indicates the majority of employees are evaluated on the results produced by their efforts.

So should teachers be exempted from any accountability for student performance in the subjects they teach?