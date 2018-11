Voters can see what other voters are doing

Back in the dark ages, I was told that, when you vote, your vote is private. I remember the old voting booths that pulled a curtain behind you to ensure no one could view how you voted.

I voted earlier this week. When I left my voting machine, I passed by and observed four voters casting their ballots, and I could see how they were voting.

Did I miss something along the way?