Over the past few days, the Review-Journal has featured articles about Cliven Bundy. Many seem to be praising his stand against the U.S. government. Well, it was a federal judge who dropped all charges against him. But this does not excuse him from paying the grazing fees he owes the U.S. taxpayers — you and me. Is anyone going to hold his feet to the fire and make him pay like all other ranchers who have stock on federal land?
Cliven Bundy should pay his grazing fees
If not, he remains a scofflaw
January 15, 2018 - 9:00 pm