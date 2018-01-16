Letters

Cliven Bundy should pay his grazing fees

Jose Madrid Henderson
January 15, 2018 - 9:00 pm
 

Over the past few days, the Review-Journal has featured articles about Cliven Bundy. Many seem to be praising his stand against the U.S. government. Well, it was a federal judge who dropped all charges against him. But this does not excuse him from paying the grazing fees he owes the U.S. taxpayers — you and me. Is anyone going to hold his feet to the fire and make him pay like all other ranchers who have stock on federal land?

