Collective bargaining and Nevada state workers

David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal

I understand Bill Stott’s concerns over governments digging themselves into holes of bankruptcy (RJ letter to the editor). However, Mr. Stott’s contention that collective bargaining rights for state workers have contributed to this hole needs logical support.

If the politician, in order to placate workers, promises “pie-in-the-sky” future retirement benefits without taking the steps to ensure a budget that will accommodate those benefits, then it is that politician’s fault and those who elected him. It is not the fault of the workers and their bargaining system.

Politicians do stupid things. One of the “smart” things they do is convince a portion of the public that the stupidity lies elsewhere.