Collective bargaining ensures additional education spending just goes to the unions

School spending

In response to your Dec. 25 story, “School funding suit all but certain”:

Funding for education in Nevada has been increased many times. School bonds have been issued even when the voters have had no say. The taxpayers are tired of the crying. The Clark County School District cannot account for millions of dollars.

Even if lawsuits were filed against the taxpayers, any additional money would go only to increases in salaries and other benefits for employees. Why? The Nevada Revised Statutes require all local school officials to bargain with the various unions for pay and benefits. If an agreement cannot be reached, the decision will be left to an arbitrator. He or she would make the decision and it would be based on money within the system. The arbitrator will always see that there is money to pay.

If a court ordered another $1 trillion to be spent in Nevada, the arbitrator would see it and take it. That is why more money will go nowhere but into people’s pockets. Until the Legislature changes the law, nothing will change.