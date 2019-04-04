COMMENTARY: The Green New Deal, Donald Trump style

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

President Donald Trump needs a Green New Deal, too. It will lead to a 2020 landslide victory. I’ve designed it.

But first, some proof my ideas are driving liberals into fits of rage. Just days ago, I was singled out for attack by John Oliver of “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.” Oliver’s HBO show attracts as many as 4.6 million viewers per week. Oliver played a video clip of me on my Newsmax TV show, then viciously attacked me in front of his vast left-wing audience.

I’m proud and thrilled to know I’m living in the brains of liberals. I love and appreciate their attacks. My ideas are influencing President Trump and hurting their cause. The flak is always heaviest when you’re right over the target. Bring it on!

Now I have a new idea that will guarantee a landslide victory for Trump and the GOP in 2020. That should really drive Oliver and his fans crazy. I’m looking forward to a return engagement on your show, John.

Here it is. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Democrats have their Green New Deal. Almost every leading Democrat presidential contender has endorsed it — although the U.S. Senate just voted on it, and it lost 57-0. That was the most embarrassing loss in the history of the Senate. I wonder why?

It could be because the Democrat Green New Deal wants to elminate all cars, trucks, planes, boats and military vehicles. If you want to vacation in Hawaii, better take the train.

Their plan is to demolish or retrofit every home and building in America — because they don’t meet green standards. Their plan will kill all cows. That’s the end of cheeseburgers, steaks and milk shakes. All in the name of green energy.

So, my advice is simple. Branding is everything. Let’s hang them with their own brand. President Trump needs his own Green New Deal. This way we can compare apples to apples. Their plan ends your middle-class life. Their plan taxes the wealthy at 90 percent. Their plan takes away your car and leaves you living in a tent.

Our Trump Green New Deal is the polar opposite. It’s not about green energy, global warming, or climate change — all of which leaves you with nothing in your pocket but change. Our Green New Deal leaves you swimming in green — money!

Trump made the U.S. economy boom with his massive business tax cut. Businesses rewarded us with millions of new jobs, wage increases and bonuses for millions of employees. Great job, Mr. President. You were right on the money.

But now it’s time to take care of the little guy. It’s time to announce a Reagan-esque, massive tax cut for individuals. For mom and pop. For small business owners. Trump must promise to dramatically increase take-home pay for American taxpayers.

It’s an easy choice. Do you want four more years of prosperity, a bigger home, a new pickup truck and all the cheeseburgers and steaks you can eat, courtesy of President Trump? Or do you want to become a weak, pale, skinny vegetarian living in a tent, lit by candlelight, riding a donkey cart?

Offer that stark choice and Trump and the GOP win in 2020 by a Reagan-like landslide. And Democrats will be green with envy.

Contact Wayne Allyn Root at Wayne@ROOTforAmerica.com. Hear or watch the nationally syndicated “WAR Now: The Wayne Allyn Root Show” from 3 to 6 p.m. daily at 790 Talk Now and at 5 p.m. on Newsmax TV.