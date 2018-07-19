Comments on FBI agent Peter Srtrzok’s congressional testimony

FBI Deputy Assistant Director Peter Strzok. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Your article last week on disgraced FBI agent Peter Strzok requires comment.

First, D.C. delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton, a Democrat, was right when she chastised Mr. Strzok for using government property (a phone) to convey his personal political beliefs while he was on the clock. Evidently, he didn’t have a clue about the ethics of his inappropriate actions.

Second, the congressman who said that Mr. Strzok should get a Purple Heart needs to issue an apology to all the people who risked their lives in the service and were thus awarded a Purple Heart. Have you no decency, Mr. Congressman?

Finally, congratulations to the Review-Journal for the brilliant decision to publish six photos of Mr. Strzok on its cover. If it’s true that “a picture is worth a thousand words,” I urge everyone to take a close look at Mr. Strzok’s facial expressions. To me, he appears arrogant, coy and animated. Do you agree?