Companies running to leave NV Energy

After a multimillion-dollar publicity push, Nevada voters fell for allowing NV Energy to remain a monopoly energy supplier. Now, only the richest or most powerful entities can afford to buy-out of NV Energy or negotiate for a lower rate. Just ask the major casino properties — and now even the city of Las Vegas.

As for us lowly ratepayers, that’s not even an option.

You would think we would have learned our lessons with the other monopolies in the valley, such as Republic Services for garbage collection and Southwest Gas. When will we learn that competition is good for everyone?