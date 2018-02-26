Concrete solutions to the ongoing gun control debate

In his Sunday’s column, Victor Joecks correctly commented that while politicians are clamoring for something to be done about gun control after the most recent mass shooting, no one has suggested a solution.

In 1994, a law was passed banning assault-style weapons. Ten years later it was allowed to expire because no one had an accurate description of an assault weapon. Why describe an assault weapon? Describe what is legal.

I have a solution: Why don’t we make illegal the possession of any semi-automatic long gun having a magazine capacity of more than five rounds of ammunition. Why don’t we make illegal any semi-automatic handgun with a magazine capacity of more than eight rounds. This would have little or no detrimental effect on hunters or target shooters.

The Firearms Act of 1934 made possession of a fully automatic weapon illegal without running afoul of the Second Amendment. Why can’t we make high-capacity, semi-automatic weapons illegal?