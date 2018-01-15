Letters

Congrats to Costco for exposing Seattle’s soda tax racket

Janet Raggi Las Vegas
January 14, 2018 - 9:00 pm
 

Kudos to Costco for advertising in Seattle why its prices for sugary drinks were raised, educating the public (“The ‘beverage recover fee’,” Friday editorial). This is the brilliance of the Trump administration capping the write-off for state and local taxes at $10,000. Now members of the public will get on the phone and ask hard questions of their elected officials about high tax state tax rates.

Allowing people to write off something (borrowing from Peter to pay Paul) so they think they really aren’t paying for it is stupid. Now that people have to literally pay and not get compensated through an end-around, their mindset is going to change.

Thank you, Costco, for bringing it home and really explaining the stupidity of the money grabbers. This show is about to get good — real good.

ad-high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-infeed_1x2_1
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like