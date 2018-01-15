Congrats to Costco for exposing Seattle’s soda tax racket

Kudos to Costco for advertising in Seattle why its prices for sugary drinks were raised, educating the public (“The ‘beverage recover fee’,” Friday editorial). This is the brilliance of the Trump administration capping the write-off for state and local taxes at $10,000. Now members of the public will get on the phone and ask hard questions of their elected officials about high tax state tax rates.

Allowing people to write off something (borrowing from Peter to pay Paul) so they think they really aren’t paying for it is stupid. Now that people have to literally pay and not get compensated through an end-around, their mindset is going to change.

Thank you, Costco, for bringing it home and really explaining the stupidity of the money grabbers. This show is about to get good — real good.