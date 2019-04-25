I write to thank Rep. Susie Lee for enabling open lines of communication with her constituents. I’m not a Democrat, but it’s irrelevant to the fact that after contacting Rep. Lee’s office about a specific issue, I have since received newsletters and other information from her office on a regular basis. I appreciate this very much given that, in my experience, it is not the norm for politicians to offer generous amounts of communication to constituents after they’re elected.
Congratulations to Rep. Susie Lee
For fine constituent service.
April 24, 2019 - 9:00 pm