Congratulations to Rep. Susie Lee

Susie Lee addresses the crowd after winning Nevada’s Third Congressional District seat. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal

I write to thank Rep. Susie Lee for enabling open lines of communication with her constituents. I’m not a Democrat, but it’s irrelevant to the fact that after contacting Rep. Lee’s office about a specific issue, I have since received newsletters and other information from her office on a regular basis. I appreciate this very much given that, in my experience, it is not the norm for politicians to offer generous amounts of communication to constituents after they’re elected.