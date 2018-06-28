Congress must do its job and pass immigration legislation

I have lived in Las Vegas more than 60 years and have seen what the illegal population has done to our school district.

I have listened to all the rhetoric about illegals and their children at the border, and I am disappointed that the Republicans in the House and Senate cannot pass any legislation to strengthen our borders and return all these people to their countries. I am even more disgusted that the Democrats who have the loudest voices about our current situation will do nothing to pass legislation to help fix it.

I have determined that I will vote for no politician who refuses to come out with a plan to get this situation under control and to protect “Dreamers” but also put controls on “chain migration.” We must come up with a plan that is based on people who we need in this country, especially educated ones who can fill jobs that require skills.

I have lived in Las Vegas more than 60 years and have seen what the illegal population has done to our school district, health care system, law enforcement, etc. I want my elected politicians to stand for programs that benefit U.S. citizens first. Stand up for your principles and refuse to give credibility to all those who gather in our streets but do nothing to help fix the immigration problems.