Congress needs to impose a code of conduct immediately

It is time for members of Congress to have a code of conduct in place — now. Our elected officials and the bureaucratic safeguards for their inappropriate conduct need to be changed immediately. The $17 million diverted to pay for sexual harassment settlements need to be reimbursed back to the taxpayers. In addition, any members of Congress involved in these settlements should finish their terms, pay back the settlement cost to the taxpayers at their own expense and be stripped of any retirement benefits.

The code of conduct needs to address sexual harassment, hostile work environments and insider trading. The investigative process must be fast-tracked. Members of Congress who are found guilty need to pay for all cost, fines and settlements and be banned from elected office or government employment.

Congress must publish the names of all members who settled these types of cases at the taxpayers expense. The public has the right to know.

Enough is enough. Drain the swamp? How about we flush the congressional sewer system?