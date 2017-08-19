Congressional term limits would get rid of the swamp rats

Systematically removing and replacing all (and I mean all) current members of the House and Senate should be the objective.

Tired of watching the “Circus in the Swamp” where hyperbole, hysteria, hypocrisy and hyper-partisanship are on display almost daily? The current composition of Congress is not serving the American people. Fresh faces are needed.

If term limits were in place, that would be a start. But the current crop of swamp rats would never vote to cut their over-paid, over-perked positions short. Even if the Convention of States is assembled and creates term limits, it would take far too long to be of any short-term value.

That leaves the problem of intolerable congressional performance to the American voter to solve. Systematically removing and replacing all (and I mean all) current members of the House and Senate should be the objective. Removing and replacing should continue until such time as we find men and women of good faith who will take their oaths of office seriously.

It would be heartening to see people with diverse experiences and diverse ideas come to the table and work together to benefit the American people instead of themselves or some twisted party ideology. No one who wants to grandstand or attempts to continue to divide the country with identity politics, name calling and unsupported labeling should apply.