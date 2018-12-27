Congressman Luis Guitierrez defeats his own argument on border wall

AP Photo/Elliott Spagat, File

Luis Gutierrez is a representative in the U.S. Congress. Rep. Gutierrez is a Democrat who opposes President Donald Trump’s border wall and is on record, as are most Democrats, as stating that a wall would be ineffective. Yet in his recent comments to Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, Rep. Gutierrez stated, “Jesus Christ had to flee for his life with Mary and Joseph. Thank God there wasn’t a wall that stopped him from seeking refuge in Egypt.”

Rep. Gutierrez has deflated the Democratic Party’s entire argument that walls don’t work. By stating “thank God there wasn’t a wall to stop Jesus from seeking refuge.” Rep. Gutierrez effectively made the point that walls do work.

Thank you Rep. Gutierrez, and welcome to the Republican Party.