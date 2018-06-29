Conservative ignorance apparent in immigration debate

Not all illegals are Mexican, and not all Mexicans are illegal.

In response to the Tuesday letter “Separating children,” in which the writer stated that if the Democrats have their way about everything, “we might as well ask Mexico to annex the United States.” That just shows the ignorance of many on the right in response to this crisis.

Is the author not aware that the vast majority of these migrants are from Honduras and Guatemala and are seeking asylum to escape growing violence in their home countries? Do you assume because they’re undocumented that they’re automatically from Mexico? If they get deported back across the Mexican border, they become homeless.

Don’t make the assumption these are all Mexicans. Not all illegals are Mexican, and not all Mexicans are illegal.