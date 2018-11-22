Cost of landing Amazon a great deal for New York City, Virginia

AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File

I have to disagree, for the first time ever, with a Review-Journal editorial (“Amazon scam,” Saturday).

The editorial sides with socialists Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Elizabeth Warren, using terms such as “bribes” and “crony capitalism,” while stating that New York and Virginia “gave” Amazon billions — as if the billions are there now and will be diverted from schools and crumbling subways.

Amazon is one of the greatest business success stories in American history. The reality is that 50,000 new jobs paying $150,000 annually in these high-tax states will generate hundreds of billions of dollars that would not even exist if Amazon did not move there.