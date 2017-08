If Calvary Chapel accepted no sinners, then they would have no congregation, teachers or administration.

Dave Bliss. (AP Photo/The Oklahoman, Chris Landsberger)

Dave Bliss put his story out for all to see (“Official calls foul on Bliss hire,” Friday Review-Journal). It is available at the public library titled “Fall to Grace.” Romans 3:23 tells us “all have sinned and fallen short of the glory of God.” If Calvary Chapel accepted no sinners, then they would have no congregation, teachers or administration.

Look in the mirror the next time you want to attack someone.