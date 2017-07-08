Criticism of new UNLV logo is unwarranted

Having done a little artwork in my younger years, I know logos are very difficult to develop, and especially difficult to create in a way that brings in so many references, as this one does.

I’m fairly new to Las Vegas, and I’ve never been a UNLV fan, or any other college fan, so I have no strong feeling or affiliations. I read your featured article on the new UNLV logo and I have to say, I was really impressed. Having done a little artwork in my younger years, I know logos are very difficult to develop, and especially difficult to create in a way that brings in so many references, as this one does.

Most impressive is the continuity of the old to the new, while bringing in so many new local references. I have to say, using the shape of the “Welcome to Las Vegas” sign was brilliant.

I’m simply shocked at the negative responses on this most impressive logo.