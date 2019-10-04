D.C. Swamp envelopes both parties

My opinion of “a pox on both houses” is reinforced daily by those on both sides of the political aisle. If a correct interpretation of President Donald Trump’s alleged actions amount to “extortion,” then it is also correct to suggest that, while vice president, Joe Biden did exactly the same thing.

What’s most objectionable and a great threat to our democracy is that, considering all the known malfeasance of high-ranking officials throughout the past decade, not one has been held responsible for his or her actions.

The most divisive aspect of all this is that the law is not applied equally. There’s an apparent different set of laws for the political elites than for us regular, everyday folks. Even worse, it also depends on which party is in power, because only the opposition will be called on the carpet.