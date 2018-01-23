DACA issue not that hard to solve

Francisco Kjolseth/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP, File

After spending a considerable amount of time (about 30 minutes), I may have come up with a solution to the DACA situation that should satisfy both Republicans and Democrats:

■ All DACA individuals must register with the federal government in order to avoid deportation. Any DACA person who does not register will be subject to deportation upon apprehension.

■ All DACA registrants will be given a number that can be used to obtain a driver’s license, work permit and medical services. If currently in school, that person can remain in that education facility.

■ No DACA person will be allowed to become an American citizen unless that individual returns to the parents’ home country and applies for U.S. citizenship in the same manner that any other citizen of that country should have to do.

■ No DACA person will be allowed to vote in any national, state or local election.

■ Unless disabled, no DACA person will be eligible for welfare benefits.

Please rush this plan to Republican and Democratic leadership so they can work on the minor details. I doubt that any unelected judge will find any aspect of these proposals unconstitutional.