So the Review-Journal’s Victor Joecks advises parents to keep their children out of preschool if they want them not to go to prison (Wednesday column). When millions of American working families need two incomes, where does Mr. Joecks think these parents should put their kids when they’re working two jobs just to make ends meet?

Maybe Mr. Joecks’ salary enables his wife to stay home with their kids, but most American families don’t have that option.