Dean Heller has been good to veterans

Dean Heller’s new campaign TV ad focuses on his work to protect veteran health benefits. As a veteran, I applaud Sen. Heller’s efforts. As several veterans have testified, when they needed help, Dean Heller was there for them.

But as a Nevada voter, I have to wonder why Dean Heller isn’t there to protect Nevada’s non-veteran health benefits. You don’t see anyone in Sen. Heller’s ads testifying he was there to protect Obamacare when they needed him. You don’t see anyone testifying Sen. Heller was there to protect Planned Parenthood for them.

As one veteran states in the ad, “Dean Heller was our voice when we needed him.” When will Dean Heller become the voice for the rest of Nevada?