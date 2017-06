Tthe only thing Sen. Heller’s Medicaid expansion means is that there will eventually be only Medicaid and no more free market.

Christian K. Lee/Las Vegas Review-Journal @chrisklee_jpeg

Let me get this straight: Dean Heller thinks Medicaid and its expansion are preferable to free-market health care. So that means Dean Heller does not want the option of a free market — the only thing Sen. Heller’s Medicaid expansion means is that there will eventually be only Medicaid and no more free market.

I do think it is time for Dean Heller to be primaried out next year. Nevada taxpayers cannot afford him.