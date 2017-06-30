Dean Heller steps up to the plate on health care

Please stick to your guns, senator, and do not let Mitch McConnell and his band of ultra-right Teapublicans run roughshod over the best interests of the American people.

Nevada Sen. Dean Heller. (Andy Barron/Reno Gazette Journal via AP)

As a lifelong Democrat who is very anti-Trump, I have to pay a compliment to Sen. Dean Heller. He seems to have finally drawn a line in the sand when it comes to health care and Yucca Mountain. Please stick to your guns, senator, and do not let Mitch McConnell and his band of ultra-right Teapublicans run roughshod over the best interests of the American people.

Trumpcare would take away health care for more than 23 million people. I don’t know if Sen. Heller has daughters, but I have three of them. The loss of Planned Parenthood funding would be a major blow to women all over this country. Do these largely white men in the House and Senate recall when back alley abortions were the status quo?