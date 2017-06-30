ad-fullscreen
Letters

Dean Heller steps up to the plate on health care

Matt Mattingly Las Vegas
June 29, 2017 - 9:00 pm
 

As a lifelong Democrat who is very anti-Trump, I have to pay a compliment to Sen. Dean Heller. He seems to have finally drawn a line in the sand when it comes to health care and Yucca Mountain. Please stick to your guns, senator, and do not let Mitch McConnell and his band of ultra-right Teapublicans run roughshod over the best interests of the American people.

Trumpcare would take away health care for more than 23 million people. I don’t know if Sen. Heller has daughters, but I have three of them. The loss of Planned Parenthood funding would be a major blow to women all over this country. Do these largely white men in the House and Senate recall when back alley abortions were the status quo?

 

