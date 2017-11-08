Defense of Silicon Valley and tech companies comes up short

If anything, the writer’s rhetoric comes across as a device devised by the bourgeois in order to gain ground and money at anyone’s expense

AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File

The Friday commentary by Larry Downes, “Will the modern Luddites smash tech’s future,” is one long, cry-in-my-handkerchief soliloquy. Mr. Downes is pro-tech and to him technology can do no harm — it is all beneficial and just short of performing miracles.

He bemoans the disparagement of technology by some and cites the advances in driverless vehicles, health, etc. Yeah, if you can afford it. His tirade goes on against the European Union and California. And his trite scare tactic of “someone else will do it” if the United States doesn’t wasn’t all that persuasive.

If anything, Mr. Downes’ rhetoric comes across as a device devised by the bourgeois in order to gain ground and money at anyone’s expense — more than likely, the “almighty dollar” is the ultimate goal.