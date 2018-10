Christian K. Lee/Las Vegas Review-Journal @chrisklee_jpeg

News reports — liberal, middle of the road and conservative — show that the terrible mistreatment of Judge Brett Kavanaugh has inspired more Republicans to vote in the upcoming midterms. Reminds me of the quote of Japanese Admiral Isoroku Yamamoto after the attack on Pearl Harbor. “I fear all we have done is awaken a sleeping giant and fill him with a terrible resolve.”

Democrats and liberals: Be careful what you wish for.