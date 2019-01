As we learn more about the arrest of an illegal alien in Reno — thanks to ICE — for three robberies and four murders, should we consider charging our elected officials with aiding and abetting in these crimes?

Our representatives take an oath to protect us but refuse to support funds to secure our border. We spend billions in aid and military support to other countries while Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi, Catherine Cortez Masto and Dina Titus do nothing for us. What is wrong with this picture?