Democrats and Medicare for All

After watching Democratic town hall meetings, I wonder why the CNN crew never asked the most important question about Medicare for All: How will doctors and hospitals be paid?

Will Big Government tell doctors and hospitals how much they can make? I am sure that will make medical professionals happy. Why go to med school if the government controls your income?

Add this to the estimates of as many as 30 million people in this country illegally, and you are looking at about 350 million people seeking free medical care. Will we have even close to enough doctors?

Medicare for All sounds great until the docs and hospitals run out of room or expect a raise. How long are you willing to wait for your medical procedures?