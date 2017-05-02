Democrats and national monument designations

Heidi Swank

Regardless of your feelings toward the national monument issue, you have to amused by the inane statements from our elected Democrat officials defending Assembly Joint Resolution 13 in support of the Gold Butte designation.

Assemblywoman Heidi Swank, D-Las Vegas, states, ”It’s time to send a clear message to the White House to keep their bureaucratic hands off our public lands.” She seems to be a little slow on this issue given that it was President Barack Obama who placed his bureaucratic hands on our lands and President Donald Trump who appears to be trying to give them back.

U.S. Rep Ruben Kihuen, D-Nevada, said it’s proof that the president doesn’t give a damn about Nevadans. I guess that is why he would like to return the lands to Nevada control.

With these people in charge, what could possibly go wrong?