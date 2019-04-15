Democrats and the Mueller report

President Donald Trump. (Win McNamee/Pool via AP)

Democrats are taking exception to the Mueller report. They hate Donald Trump so passionately that they would refuse to believe anything positive about him regardless of the source.

We are told the report will be released to the public shortly. Of course, the report will be heavily “redacted.” In other words, we will be told only what the government wants us to know.

What happened to transparency? The Warren report on the assassination of JFK was released in its entirety. Why not the Mueller report? What is being hidden and who is being protected?