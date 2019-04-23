Democrats aren’t the only ones playing to their friends

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Your Thursday editorial applauded Bernie Sanders for appearing on Fox News while castigating the other Democratic candidates for refusing to appear on the network. I quote: “What does it say about candidates’ confidence in their message when they avoid venues in which they must defend their positions in favor of appearances packed with fawning supporters clapping like seals on their every scripted utterance?”

Well written. But perhaps those other candidates learned from a master practitioner — President Donald Trump — of what you so eloquently described.