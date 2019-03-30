Democrats attack the Electoral College

Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

To those who want to change the way America elects the president by doing away with the Electoral College in favor of the popular vote, a civics lesson is in order. Our nation is not a pure democracy. It is a democratic republic. America must never be governed by mob rule.

Our Founding Fathers had the insight and intelligence to realize this, and that is why the Electoral College exists. If it were replaced by the popular vote, large states such as California and New York would have significantly more importance in electing our chief executive. This is a clear example of voter disenfranchisement.

Proposals such as this along with lowering the voting age to 16 are just sore loser Democratic attempts to change the process.