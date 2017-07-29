Democrats’ “Better Deal” sounds like more of the same

Unveiling this “Better Deal” translates to more government, more tax cuts for the big guys and more cronyism for our career politicians.

Nancy Pelosi

In response to Nancy Pelosi’s description of a “Better Deal” (Wednesday Review-Journal commentary), all I am hearing is more regulations and more rhetoric.

We need business opportunities in order to have “expanding apprenticeships and paid on-the-job training.” We need to relax some of the crippling regulations that would, in turn, allow small businesses to grow and compete.

We have job-training programs and they are abused by large companies to “train” foreign workers on special work visas, usually by placing them in underpaid, menial jobs, while claiming to be training them in “management skills.” We need the tax credits for small businesses so that they can compete with the big ones.

Every time we try to regulate and “crack down” on big business, the small businesses suffer because they are caught up in the technicalities of regulations and do not have the resources to comply.

And please, having Medicare negotiate for lower prescription prices is a joke. That will never happen, as many of our politicians are in bed with the big pharmaceutical companies.

