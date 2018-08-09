Democrats don’t have the votes to make Spanish our national language

Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Alexei Nikolsky/Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

In response to the Saturday letter from Eddie Vogt “Estados Unidos”: With respect to Mr. Vogt’s suggestion regarding a Democratic bill making Spanish the official language of the United States, it would be wise to point out that the Democrats could never get such a bill passed in this Congress. Perhaps it might be more appropriate if the administration proposed a bill making Russian the official language of the United States.