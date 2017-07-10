Democrats have a lot of “chutzpah” when it comes health care rhetoric

Abortion kills some 350,000 innocent, yet-to-be-born children every year. Yet they have the “nerve” to accuse Republicans of being killers?

“Chutzpah” is a Yiddish term that means, “You’ve got a lot of nerve!” The classic example of “chutzpah” is the teenager who kills his parents and then begs the court for mercy on the grounds that he is now an orphan.

Democrats in Washington, D.C., have their own version of “chutzpah” in contending the Republican health-care replacement for the Affordable Care Act will result in the deaths of thousands of people. Remember, these are the same Democrats who not only support abortion, but champion it. Abortion kills some 350,000 innocent, yet-to-be-born children every year. Yet they have the “nerve” to accuse Republicans of being killers?

Talk about your Orwellian double-speak.