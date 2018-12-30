Democrats have much to do to earn writer’s vote

Christian K. Lee/Las Vegas Review-Journal @chrisklee_jpeg

So Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto thinks Nevada is a key player for 2020. Well, the only way I will vote for a Democrat is if a voter ID law is passed that includes photo ID at voting time, English-only in the voting booth, verification of citizenship and no ballot harvesting. Once polls close, no other ballots will be accepted, and late ballots will be destroyed.

Also, Democrats must vote for full funding of the wall for this country’s security. And Democrats in Nevada must abolish all “freebies” for illegals. Do all this, and maybe I’ll vote for a Democrat.

Democrats must remember, they were sent to D.C. to serve the needs of their constituents, not their own ambitions.