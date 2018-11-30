Letters

Democrats in charge in Nevada

William W. Clark Las Vegas
November 29, 2018 - 9:00 pm
 

I got a chuckle at the Nov. 21 letter by Jim Telschow stating he will sleep better knowing Democrats are now in charge in Nevada. He mentioned he moved from a Democrat-controlled state. If it was so good, why did he come to Nevada?

What we will likely see from this new Democratic leadership is: higher taxes (could be an increase in property taxes); legislation that will hurt the economy, i.e. the elimination of right-to-work laws; the possibility of Nevada becoming a sanctuary state, thereby putting additional burdens on taxpayers; and regulations that will curtail our freedoms.

ad-high_impact_4
More in Letters
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like