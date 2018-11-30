Democrats in charge in Nevada

Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

I got a chuckle at the Nov. 21 letter by Jim Telschow stating he will sleep better knowing Democrats are now in charge in Nevada. He mentioned he moved from a Democrat-controlled state. If it was so good, why did he come to Nevada?

What we will likely see from this new Democratic leadership is: higher taxes (could be an increase in property taxes); legislation that will hurt the economy, i.e. the elimination of right-to-work laws; the possibility of Nevada becoming a sanctuary state, thereby putting additional burdens on taxpayers; and regulations that will curtail our freedoms.