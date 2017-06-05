ad-fullscreen
Letters

Democrats led the fight for civil rights in the 1960s

Roy Grosser Las Vegas
June 4, 2017 - 9:00 pm
 

Letter writer Gordon Hurst (“Erase Democrats” May 30 Review-Journal) wants Democrats to get their comeuppance for historical wrongs done to African-Americans. But he stops at 1964.

After the Civil Rights Act of 1964 the Dixiecrats and the South in general changed parties. Conservatives, waving the flag of states’ rights, gobbled up the South. Together conservatives and their southern allies fought civil-rights progress tooth and nail. The liberal wing of the Republican Party and almost all of the Democrats led the fight for civil rights.

African-Americans remember. We shouldn’t wonder why they hang tough with the Democratic Party.

